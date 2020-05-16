TODAY |

Police investigating two further cell tower fires overnight in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Two further cell towers have been set on fire overnight in the latest of a spate of arson attacks on towers across the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s believed the towers are being sabotaged because of conspiracy theories linking 5G to illnesses like Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

In the past six weeks telecommunications companies have reported 15 arson attacks on cell towers around New Zealand, with the latest bringing the tally up to 17.

Twelve of the incidents have occurred in Auckland alone.

Police say they were called to a blaze at a cell tower in Auckland's Weymouth last night at 10.55pm as well as another at a power box near the site of a cell tower in Clendon just minutes later at 11pm.

The cell tower fires have been said to be connected to people motivated by conspiracy theories related to 5G mobile networks and Covid-19.

Police say enquiries are underway into the latest incidents in Auckland.

READ MORE
Two more cell towers set ablaze overnight, adding to list of arson attacks across Auckland

Telecommunications officials have warned that if the attacks continue New Zealand could lose cell phone and internet reception. 

Tony Baird of Vodafone NZ last week said the attacks were "infuriating and can have real connectivity impacts for New Zealanders".

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) also said it supports the country’s three mobile operators - Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees - in urging community members to report any suspicious activity near cell sites.
 

New Zealand
Technology
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'She waits like everyone else' - Jacinda Ardern turned away by Wellington cafe due to Covid-19 restrictions
2
White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital
3
Auckland water restrictions: What you can and can't do while they're in place
4
Chiefs rookie forced to grow up quickly with newborn twins during lockdown
5
Farmer's young son shows devastation of Hawke’s Bay drought through photos - 'The struggle is real'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54

Famous photographer chooses down under for virtual 'naked pandemic project'

Majority of American believers think Covid-19 is God's warning to humans - poll
00:52

Video: Auckland woman winched to safety after falling down cliff

Auckland-based community delivery service spawns from drive to keep shopping local during pandemic