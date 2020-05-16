Police investigating two further cell tower fires overnight in Auckland

Two further cell towers have been set on fire overnight in the latest of a spate of arson attacks on towers across the country.

In the past six weeks telecommunications companies have reported 15 arson attacks on cell towers around New Zealand, with the latest bringing the tally up to 17.

Twelve of the incidents have occurred in Auckland alone.

Police say they were called to a blaze at a cell tower in Auckland's Weymouth last night at 10.55pm as well as another at a power box near the site of a cell tower in Clendon just minutes later at 11pm.

The cell tower fires have been said to be connected to people motivated by conspiracy theories related to 5G mobile networks and Covid-19.

Police say enquiries are underway into the latest incidents in Auckland.

Telecommunications officials have warned that if the attacks continue New Zealand could lose cell phone and internet reception.

Tony Baird of Vodafone NZ last week said the attacks were "infuriating and can have real connectivity impacts for New Zealanders".