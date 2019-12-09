Two more cell towers set ablaze overnight, adding to list of arson attacks across Auckland

Police are investigating a series of suspicious cell phone tower fires in Auckland, two of which occurred overnight.

A cellphone communications tower (file). Source: istock.com

Over the past six weeks, even during lockdown, Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees have been subject to 10 suspected arson attacks across Auckland.

Two cell towers were set alight this morning in Ōtāhuhu and Favona, and another in Mangere on Tuesday.

At around 2.38am, police saw smoke on Todd Place, Ōtāhuhu, and found it had been coming from the cell tower there. It was followed by another blaze at a cell tower on Saville Drive in Favone at around 3.44am.

A Spark cell tower was also set alight on Comet Crescent in Māngere after midnight on Tuesday 12 May.

Police say all three fires are being treated as suspicious but no arrests have been made yet.

Telecommunication companies have warned the arson attempts on cell sites could impact phone and internet connectivity in Auckland.

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) has today said it supports the country’s three mobile operators - Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees - in urging community members to report any suspicious activity near cell sites.



All up, the agency said there have been 14 cell tower attacks around New Zealand, including the Wellington and Northland regions.



Tony Baird of Vodafone NZ said each attack has a negative impact on keeping customers connected.



“These attacks are infuriating and can have real connectivity impacts for New Zealanders – meaning people could have reduced mobile phone and internet coverage in an area with a damaged cell site, which is a real issue, particularly in South Auckland,” said Mr Baird.

The cell tower fires have been said to be connected to people motivated by conspiracy theories related to 5G mobile networks and Covid-19.

In April, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield shot down unfounded rumours that 5G was somehow connected to the coronavirus outbreak.