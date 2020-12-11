Police dog shot in Northland now recovering at home after ordeal

The police dog shot in the face in Northland on December 1 is now recovering at home, "being well and truly spoiled by his handler and family".

The police dog shot in Northland is now recovering at home. Source: NZ Police

The dog was shot as officers hunted a wanted man near Dargaville.

The 30-year-old man, who has been charged, was also injured on that day when police officers fired three shots at him after the dog was shot.

"We are happy to report that our injured police dog has arrived home to continue recovering," police said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Alistair Coomer with the police dog shot in the line of duty in Northland on December 1. Source: NZ Police

"We want to say a huge thank you to Dr Alistair Coomer and all the vet nurses at Veterinary Specialist Auckland, along with Dargaville vet Clinic and Kamo vets.

"Our dog is being well and truly spoiled by his handler and family."

Police said they won't be giving any further updates while the dog recovers unless his condition changes.

"Thank you to our community for your ongoing aroha and support," police said.