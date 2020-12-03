Man accused of shooting police dog in Northland faces four charges

A man has been charged after allegedly shooting a police dog in Northland earlier this month.

A police dog injured in a Northland shooting is now in a stable condition. Source: New Zealand Police

The police dog was shot in Northland on December 1 as officers hunted a wanted man near Dargaville.

The 30-year-old man was also injured on that day when police officers fired three shots at him after the dog was shot.

Today police confirmed the man has been charged in Auckland District Court.

He's been charged with using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, injuring a police dog, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

"Court proceedings today will be administrative only as the man is unable to appear in person to answer the charges," Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says.