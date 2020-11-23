Police charge man found with guns, explosives after spate of South Auckland shootings

Police investigating a spate of shootings in Ōtara, Auckland, have charged a man who they say was found with three guns, ammunition and explosives.

The man, described as "a person of interest", was taken into custody yesterday afternoon after the weapons were discovered during a search warrant at a Manurewa property, police said.

The 24-year-old is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

He is facing charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others, as well as unlawful possession of prohibited weapons, ammunition and explosives.

"Police would like to reassure the public that there is zero tolerance for gun violence in our community and that further arrests are anticipated," Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

"Police continue to maintain a high level of presence in Ōtara.

"Police are grateful for the assistance provided by the community to date and encourage anyone with information regarding the shootings or other gang-related activity to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."