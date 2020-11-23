TODAY |

Police charge man found with guns, explosives after spate of South Auckland shootings

Source:  1 NEWS

Police investigating a spate of shootings in Ōtara, Auckland, have charged a man who they say was found with three guns, ammunition and explosives.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police attended five incidents in the South Auckland suburb over the weekend where shots were fired. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, described as "a person of interest", was taken into custody yesterday afternoon after the weapons were discovered during a search warrant at a Manurewa property, police said.

The 24-year-old is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

He is facing charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others, as well as unlawful possession of prohibited weapons, ammunition and explosives.

"Police would like to reassure the public that there is zero tolerance for gun violence in our community and that further arrests are anticipated," Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

"Police continue to maintain a high level of presence in Ōtara.

"Police are grateful for the assistance provided by the community to date and encourage anyone with information regarding the shootings or other gang-related activity to contact police on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It comes after an 18-year-old man was charged late last month over after a spate of gang-related shootings in Ōtara.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Migrant couple stuck overseas lose savings and New Zealand home while in limbo
2
'Crucial day' for recovery of heroic police dog Arnie, vet says as MP proposes harsher sentences
3
Pilot who helped rescue people from Whakaari/White Island feels he's been labelled a criminal
4
Girl, 3, with crumbling teeth left waiting in pain due to overburdened public system
5
Man, woman sought by police after 37-year-old man shot dead north of Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:43

National's Chris Bishop calls out Labour's Kieran McAnulty over 'big gas guzzler' amid climate emergency

Almost half of hate crime complaints in NZ wrongly downgraded by police

03:24

New Air NZ safety video trades big names for scenes of Aotearoa's most beautiful destinations

Thai Prime Minister acquitted of ethics breach, retains post