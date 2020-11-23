Teenager charged after spate of Ōtara gang-related shootings

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged over after a spate of gang-related shootings in Ōtara, Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police stopped a vehicle in Flat Bush around 10.30am over the spate of recent incidents where guns have been discharged in Ōtara.

According to police, the vehicle was searched and a quantity of live shotgun shells were located.

"An 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition. He will appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday 25 November," police say.

"Another male occupant of the vehicle was arrested on unrelated matters and will also appear at Manukau District Court tomorrow."

Ōtara residents fear innocent person will be injured following series of gang-related shootings