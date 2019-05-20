Police appeal for information following 'well organised' sheep heist in Southland

Police say the theft of 320 sheep from a Southland farm would have had to be “pretty well organised.”

Hundreds of sheep as well as eight rams, valued at about $65,000 were stolen from a Southland farm in late April.

They are appealing for information from anyone who was in, or passing through, the Waimumu area south-west of Gore between Sunday 21 April and Sunday 28 April.

Constable Wayne McClelland told 1 NEWS there would have been many moving parts to pull it off.

“That’d be people, dogs, and obviously a stock truck and trailer unit to move that amount.”

