Police appeal for information following 'well organised' sheep heist in Southland

Police say the theft of 320 sheep from a Southland farm would have had to be “pretty well organised.”
Hundreds of sheep as well as eight rams, valued at about $65,000 were stolen from a Southland farm in late April.
They are appealing for information from anyone who was in, or passing through, the Waimumu area south-west of Gore between Sunday 21 April and Sunday 28 April.
Constable Wayne McClelland told 1 NEWS there would have been many moving parts to pull it off.
“That’d be people, dogs, and obviously a stock truck and trailer unit to move that amount.”
“They could end up anywhere, if they’re on a truck they could be moved up to the North Island,” Constable McClelland says.