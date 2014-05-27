Thieves get away with hundreds of stock in Southland sheep heist

Hundreds of sheep, valued at about $65,000, and eight rams have been stolen from a Southland farm.

Police are investigating the loss of 320 sheep and eight rams from a Waimumu farm last month, police said in a statement. The rams had very distinctive orange spray paint marks on their backs.

Police would like to hear from anybody who was in, or passing through, the Waimumu area south-west of Gore, between April 21 and 28 following the theft.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area, or who has information that might assist, is asked to contact Constable Wayne McClelland at Mataura Police on 03 203 8164, quoting file number 190501/0566.