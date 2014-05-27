TODAY |

Thieves get away with hundreds of stock in Southland sheep heist

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Farming
Southland
Crime and Justice

Hundreds of sheep, valued at about $65,000, and eight rams have been stolen from a Southland farm.

Police are investigating the loss of 320 sheep and eight rams from a Waimumu farm last month, police said in a statement. The rams had very distinctive orange spray paint marks on their backs.

Police would like to hear from anybody who was in, or passing through, the Waimumu area south-west of Gore, between April 21 and 28 following the theft.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area, or who has information that might assist, is asked to contact Constable Wayne McClelland at Mataura Police on 03 203 8164, quoting file number 190501/0566.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Herd of sheep. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Farming
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:52
The National leader says he is giving Alfred Ngaro the space to negotiate setting up the party.
Bridges making 'absolutely' no election deal for Botany even if Ngaro forms new Christian conservative party
2
Jacinda Ardern and Emmanuel Macron chaired the summit.
John Armstrong's opinion: Christchurch Call 'nothing short of a triumph' for Jacinda Ardern
3
Thieves get away with hundreds of stock in Southland sheep heist
4
Prince Harry and Mehgan shared a video of their May 2018 wedding on Instagram.
Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary
5
One person was critically injured in the blaze and has been taken to Middlemore Hospital
Man critically injured in fire at Pukekohe business
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:05
Auckland teacher Khali Olivera tells TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the struggles she faces in the education system.

Teachers under the pump, struggling to be educators they aspire to be

01:20
Pauline Hanson says at the time of the incident the candidate was “buying groceries”.

One Nation truck torched in Tasmania following Australian election
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff meets one of many residents attending a community meeting in Ōtara on Saturday.

Ōtara community calling for a crackdown on crime after a fatal shooting in the South Auckland suburb
01:59
The Canterbury town will take refugees under the Government's policy to increase the annual refugee quota to 1500.

Ashburton - a town with a lot to offer refugees as a newly-named settlement location