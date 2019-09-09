Pineapple Lumps chocolate block hitting confectionery aisles soon

Cadbury and Pascall have joined forces to launch a new limited-edition Pineapple Lumps chocolate block.

A post to the New World Pioneer Facebook page last week showed a picture hinting at the mash-up.



The block, inspired by the classic Kiwi sweets, combines chewy pineapple-flavoured marshmallows with Cadbury milk chocolate, Cadbury said in a statement.

"We're so excited to provide New Zealand with a new way to enjoy these two much-loved Kiwi favourites," Cadbury New Zealand's Will Papesch said.

"Both Pineapple Lumps and Cadbury Dairy Milk are such classic icons. It's great to be able to create a way to enjoy and share them in a new, delicious treat."