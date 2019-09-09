Cadbury fans in a frenzy after supermarket hints at 'top secret' new Pineapple Lumps mash-up

Chocolate lovers are in a frenzy over a 'top secret' new Cadbury mash-up that has been teased online.

A post to the New World Pioneer Facebook page last week shows a picture of a Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pineapple Lumps block of chocolate that has over 6000 comments on it.

"TOP SECRET!

"Please don’t share this, Coming soon!" the post reads.

The picture comes with a description of the chocolate on its packaging which reads: "Dairy Milk milk chocolate with chewy pineapple flavoured marshmallows."