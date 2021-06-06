Person dies following crash involving ute, motorcycle in Otago

One person has died following a crash involving a ute and a motorcycle in Otago this morning.

Police said they were alerted to the incident off State Highway 85 Morrisons–Kyeburn Rd, in Round Hill, Waitaki, at 11.20am.

Police also said the crash left three others injured — one seriously, one moderately, and one in a minor condition.



The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been asked to avoid travel in the area if possible.

Today's incident comes after a person died after a ute crashed into a traffic light pole in the Auckland suburb of Waterview this morning.