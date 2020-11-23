TODAY |

Person dies after ute crashes into traffic light pole in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after a ute crashed into a traffic light pole in Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Source: File image

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Alford Street and Great North Road, in Waterview, just after 3am.

Three other people were involved, one seriously injured and another with minor injuries.

Police say diversions are in place and may be for some time in order to move the vehicle. Inquiries are ongoing to find and advise next of kin.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person critically injured in Tolaga Bay crash, State Highway 35 closed

Lotto results: Lucky Hamilton player $16.5 million richer with Powerball, First Division
02:27

Optimism for business events industry despite warnings of long road ahead
02:13

The G7 hopes to seal agreement to make big multinational companies pay more tax