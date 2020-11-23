Person dies after ute crashes into traffic light pole in Auckland

One person has died after a ute crashed into a traffic light pole in Auckland in the early hours of this morning.

Source: File image

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Alford Street and Great North Road, in Waterview, just after 3am.

Three other people were involved, one seriously injured and another with minor injuries.

Police say diversions are in place and may be for some time in order to move the vehicle. Inquiries are ongoing to find and advise next of kin.