TODAY |

One person dead following single-car crash near Whanganui

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died following a single-car crash outside of Whanganui today.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident occurred on SH3 in Kaitoke, near Concord Line, at around 12.25pm.

The road will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to continue to avoid the area.

It is the second fatality recorded on New Zealand roads since the holiday road toll began yesterday. 

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Christmas Eve and ends at 6am on Friday, January 3, 2020.

New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Canterbury family turning dairy farming model on its head
2
Popular Auckland beach closed again after two sharks sighted close to shore
3
Top baby surname reflects New Zealand's changing demographics
4
Sister of George Michael dies on Christmas Day, exactly three years after he did
5
Auckland 12-year-old missing for five days found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52

Bay of Plenty community takes fight against Chinese water bottling company to High Court
02:08

Canterbury family turning dairy farming model on its head

First death in holiday road toll, as person dies after single-vehicle crash in Blenheim
00:20

New Zealand's Boxing Day spending figures revealed