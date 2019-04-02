One person dead following single-car crash near Whanganui

One person has died following a single-car crash outside of Whanganui today.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident occurred on SH3 in Kaitoke, near Concord Line, at around 12.25pm.

The road will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to continue to avoid the area.