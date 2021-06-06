Officials gathering information on Victoria Covid situation

The Government is gathering advice on the Covid situation in Victoria prior to making any decision on the bubble, after yesterday urging any concerned Kiwis in the state to make their way home.

People wear protective face masks while walking in Melbourne, Victoria. Source: istock.com

Ten new community infections linked to New South Wales were recorded in Victoria yesterday, which tightened mask restrictions in all public indoor settings.

Victoria tightens mask rules after 10 new Covid cases linked to NSW

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was getting regular updates from Victoria, but still did not have enough information to make a decision on a travel pause.

Are you a New Zealander in Melbourne looking to head back here in the coming days? If so, and you're willing to talk about your situation, please email andrew.macfarlane@tvnz.co.nz

"That will unfold and evolve over the day, potentially several days."

"My overall message to New Zealanders in Victoria at this point is we don't know whether a pause will be necessary."

However, Hipkins added that if a pause would be "really detrimental to you, and you're worried you can't get home", then there was the opportunity to consider making arrangements prior to a pause potentially being implemented.

Kiwis in Victoria concerned about Covid travel pause urged to get home by Govt

"You've got a bit of warning. There's an evolving situation in Victoria, we don't know how big it will be," he said.

"It could be quite small, and then there could be no disruption to the travel bubble. On the other hand, it could result in a pause being put on Victoria at some point in the next few days."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would get more advice later this afternoon and evening.