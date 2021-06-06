Victoria tightens mask rules after 10 new Covid cases linked to NSW

Victoria has recorded no additional locally acquired coronavirus cases after 10 new infections linked to the NSW outbreak were revealed yesterday.

The health department confirmed there were 10 local cases in the 24 hours to this morning, all of which were previously reported.

Some 27,061 tests resulted were processed and 15,161 vaccine doses were administered during the same period.

Most of the new cases have been linked to the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong, where removalists from NSW, who have since tested positive to Covid-19, were working on July 8.

Some 200 residents of the complex have been told they will need to restart their 14-day quarantine after the cases emerged.

Another case of community transmission occurred at Craigieburn Coles on Saturday, when a man contracted the virus from a member of a family that recently returned from NSW.

The family of four have all progressively tested positive since Sunday. They live in the local government area of Hume and were granted a red zone permit to return from NSW.

A teacher from Bacchus Marsh primary school, who lives in Barwon, was also among the new cases, having reportedly attended an AFL match on Saturday with an infected friend who lives at the Ariele Apartments.

A positive case was also linked to Barwon Heads Primary School.

Late yesterday, it was announced anyone aged over 12 will be required to wear a mask in all indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, unless an exception applies.

Masks must also be worn outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

AAP understands Victorian ministers and public health officials are holding meetings on this morning to discuss reimposing restrictions such as caps on crowd limits and visitors permitted in homes.