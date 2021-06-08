Not guilty pleas from youngest man facing sex crime charges linked to Dilworth School

The youngest man to be accused of historical sexual offending linked to Auckland’s Dilworth School has pleaded not guilty.

The 39-year-old, whose name is suppressed, is accused of sexually violating a 13-year-old boy three times.

During his appearance at the Auckland District Court today, Judge Kirsten Lummis made an order suppressing the year of his alleged offending.

He’s among 11 men who’ve been charged as a part of the ongoing Police investigation, Operation Beverly, but Lummis said, “he appears to be an outlier in the overall operation”.

Today was his second appearance, after being one of two men linked to Dilworth who were arrested just this month.