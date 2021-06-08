TODAY |

Not guilty pleas from youngest man facing sex crime charges linked to Dilworth School

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The youngest man to be accused of historical sexual offending linked to Auckland’s Dilworth School has pleaded not guilty.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A police investigation has resulted in 11 arrests so far. Source: 1 NEWS

The 39-year-old, whose name is suppressed, is accused of sexually violating a 13-year-old boy three times.

During his appearance at the Auckland District Court today, Judge Kirsten Lummis made an order suppressing the year of his alleged offending.

He’s among 11 men who’ve been charged as a part of the ongoing Police investigation, Operation Beverly, but Lummis said, “he appears to be an outlier in the overall operation”.

Today was his second appearance, after being one of two men linked to Dilworth who were arrested just this month.

He’s set to reappear in court in August.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Laura James
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Hipkins reveals Wellington's imminent return to Level 1, partial reopening of travel bubble
2
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
3
Trans-Tasman bubble to reopen to some states on Sunday
4
Wellington moving back to Alert Level 1 at midnight
5
Polar blast to drop temperatures dramatically around NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:16

'Bit anxious' - Residents brace for Wellington's worst tidal storm in eight years

'Concerns for wellbeing' of missing Pukekohe man
01:44

Raw: Wellington drivers navigate debris, waves along battered coastal road

Cop unjustified in taking drunk woman to ground in headlock - police watchdog