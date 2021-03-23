Two more men face sexual abuse charges relating to Auckland's Dilworth School

Four former Dilworth School staff members have had fresh sexual abuse charges dealt with in the Auckland District Court.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two of the men, aged 73 and 39, have not previously been charged in relation to the Auckland school.

The lawyer for the 39-year-old, facing three counts of sexual violation, requested his client’s age be suppressed.

That request was denied.

The defendant arrived and left court, wearing a facemask, beanie and hoodie, obscuring his identity.

Alister Harlow, 61, who ran the scout group at the school, is the only one of the four that can be named.

He’s denied a new charge of indecent assault, which now has been linked to his existing charges going to trial in February 2022.

The other man with existing charges, with continued name suppression, has had his five new charges linked to the others being dealt with in the High Court.

There’ve now been eleven men charged with historical sexual abuse linked to the boy’s boarding school, following the Police investigation, Operation Beverley.

In a statement, Chair of the Dilworth Trust Board, Aaron Snodgrass said, “None of these individuals continue to be connected to Dilworth School”.

“Dilworth School has been working actively with the police to support their investigation and has encouraged Old Boys who have been victims of abuse to lay a complaint with the police.”