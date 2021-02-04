New Covid-19 community case in NZ after mother of child with virus tests positive

The mother of a young child previously reported with Covid-19 has tested positive to the virus, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

The woman, referred to as Case D, has been recorded as a new community case of Covid-19.

It comes after a man and a toddler, who are named as Case B and Case C, became infected after they completed their managed isolation in the Pullman Hotel in Auckland at the same time as a previous Northland community case - Case A.

Today's new case tested negative from a swab taken on February 2.

She had been self-isolating at home and regularly tested on January 27 and 30, then again on February 1 and February 2 as a close contact of a previously reported community case.

She was tested on consecutive days this week because she became symptomatic.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had "a high degree of confidence" that the woman, who was tested at home, did self-isolate responsibly.

Hipkins said the health risk to the public was low because of this.

In addition to the new community case of the virus, six new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities today, three of which tested positive as soon as they arrived in New Zealand.

There are now 61 active cases in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the nation's medical regulator, Medsafe, yesterday provisionally approved use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

The roll out will see border workers and essential staff the first to receive a shot, followed by those at risk of dying with Covid-19.