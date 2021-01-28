New Covid-19 cases are an adult and child infected with South African variant

The two new cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday are the South African variant and initial results show they are connected to the Northland case at the Pullman Hotel.

This morning the Director-General of Health confirmed to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins that preliminary genomic sequencing results showed a link.

He told Newstalk ZB said an adult and a child were infected.

The pair completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland community case.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

They left quarantine at the Pullman Hotel on 15 January and have been living in North Auckland. They will now isolate in the Jet Park quarantine facility.

Hipkins says it's not an exact match but what they call in the same tree, so it's highly likely they are connected.

He says someone with the virus was picked up from the Pullman and taken to the Jet Park Hotel which appears to be the source.

Hipkins says something happened at the Pullman to cause the spread and they are now trying to work out whether it was something like an interaction in the lift or exercise area.

People who visited locations of interest in Auckland or anyone with symptoms, are asked to isolate and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain isolated until they receive their result.

