TODAY |

New Covid-19 cases are an adult and child infected with South African variant

Source: 

The two new cases of Covid-19 confirmed yesterday are the South African variant and initial results show they are connected to the Northland case at the Pullman Hotel.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair completed their stay in managed isolation in the same facility, at the same time as the Northland case. Source: Breakfast

This morning the Director-General of Health confirmed to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins that preliminary genomic sequencing results showed a link.

He told Newstalk ZB said an adult and a child were infected. 

The pair completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland community case.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

They left quarantine at the Pullman Hotel on 15 January and have been living in North Auckland. They will now isolate in the Jet Park quarantine facility.

Hipkins says it's not an exact match but what they call in the same tree, so it's highly likely they are connected.

He says someone with the virus was picked up from the Pullman and taken to the Jet Park Hotel which appears to be the source.

Hipkins says something happened at the Pullman to cause the spread and they are now trying to work out whether it was something like an interaction in the lift or exercise area.

People who visited locations of interest in Auckland or anyone with symptoms, are asked to isolate and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain isolated until they receive their result.

The list of locations is here.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
2
Full list of locations linked to two new Auckland Covid-19 community cases
3
Sounds Like Summer Festival postponed in wake of new Auckland Covid-19 cases
4
Government fails to deliver key election promise on time despite being one of PM’s top priorities
5
New Covid-19 cases are an adult and child infected with South African variant
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Companies caught dumping contaminated wastewater down drain could soon be fined - expert

Closure of Orewa Countdown a false alarm as possible Covid-19 case didn't shop at store
01:50

Small Central Otago restaurant aiming to beat Covid tracer complacency with scanning discount

Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020