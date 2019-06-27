TODAY |

Mudpool swallows more ground around Rotorua home, but landlord likely covered by EQC

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

It's something (hopefully) not many people will have to think about, but what happens when a giant mudpool opens up in your backyard?

This week that very scenario happened in Rotorua, forcing the renters to relocate and the landlord "devastated".

Today, the steaming mudpool had grown in size again since it opened up early Tuesday morning. 

Rotorua Lakes Council told 1 NEWS there had been slightly more ground collapse on the property since yesterday, and council is working with the owner to further secure the property. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those monitoring it are pleading with sightseers to steer clear. Source: 1 NEWS

They didn't know what would happen to the home, including whether it will need to be demolished or not, saying council’s role in the event is to ensure public safety and they couldn't comment on decisions relating to private property.

But, Insurance Council of New Zealand chief executive Tim Grafton told 1 NEWS geothermal activity is an event covered by EQC, so provided the property has fire insurance, EQC will deal with the damage caused to the land by the mudpool. 

On July 1, that cap is increasing to $150,000 + GST when the claimants insurance policy renews. If the damage exceeds the cap, the homeowner’s private insurance policy will pay the balance up to the sum insured.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Susan Gedye told 1 NEWS the "whole house was jolting and shaking". Source: 1 NEWS

"If a landlord has their house insured, then they will be covered the same as someone in an insured, owner-occupied property," Mr Grafton said, adding that the landlord would need to speak to their insurer or a broker to see if they're also covered by loss of rent in the case that their renters have to move out.

"The specific details of sublimits for certain types of damage may vary between different policies but by and large, people with house insurance will be covered for natural disaster damage to their house."

However, if they're not insured for events, like a fire, then they won't be covered by EQC, he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Rotorua family have evacuated their home after the incident yesterday morning. Source: Breakfast

Your playlist will load after this ad

The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
2
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
3
Commercial Beekeepers work with their hives in the background. This focus of this image is the Beehives in the foreground.
Man fined over $100,000 for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka
4
Johnson got to share a room with his idol Marshall for the Kiwis last week.
'Don't go to rugby' – Shaun Johnson cracks a funny when asked what he learnt rooming with Benji Marshall
5
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Lifespan of plastic bags soon to be up - 'People know we have to change'
02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Driver in horror Waverley crash which killed seven, including baby, 'already gone' on synthetic cannabis
Commercial Beekeepers work with their hives in the background. This focus of this image is the Beehives in the foreground.

Man fined over $100,000 for adding chemicals to honey in bid to pass it off as mānuka

05:53
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.

'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive