Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity

The scope of the newly formed mudpool which woke the tenants inside a residential property on Tuesday morning has been revealed in drone footage.

Today, the mudpool threatens to engulf more of the property it erupted next to as it gets bigger.

At 15 metres wide, it’s more dangerous than it looks and experts are urging the public to steer clear.

The family living inside the house were told there might be a sinkhole under the kitchen of the rental, so they aren't allowed back home.