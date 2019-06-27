TODAY |

Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

The scope of the newly formed mudpool which woke the tenants inside a residential property on Tuesday morning has been revealed in drone footage.

Today, the mudpool threatens to engulf more of the property it erupted next to as it gets bigger.

At 15 metres wide, it’s more dangerous than it looks and experts are urging the public to steer clear.

The family living inside the house were told there might be a sinkhole under the kitchen of the rental, so they aren't allowed back home.

Officials are keeping watch, urging the public to steer clear as land underneath the garage today started to collapse.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
2
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
3
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
4
The Housing portfolio will now be headed by Megan Woods who work alongside Kris Faafoi and Phil Tywford.
Megan Woods becomes new Housing Minister, Kris Faafoi elevated in Ardern's Cabinet reshuffle
5
Typed letter left in West Auckland family's letterbox.
West Auckland family targeted with death threats, racism and dead animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:16
One person is in custody after the incident in Mangakakahi last night.

Man, 53, charged with murder of 39-year-old after shooting in Rotorua
Typed letter left in West Auckland family's letterbox.

West Auckland family targeted with death threats, racism and dead animals
08:07
Lesley Martin talks about the End of Life Bill after it yesterday passed its second reading in Parliament.

Euthanasia campaigner Lesley Martin has concerns about End of Life Bill, calls for more rigorous process
00:19
Four foreign nationals were arrested in raids after the Maersk Line ship arrived from Chile.

Men admit roles in $20 million Tauranga cocaine bust