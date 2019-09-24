Man, 24, charged in relation to sophisticated phone scam which saw Kiwis lose millions of dollars

A 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to an operation into an ongoing phone scam which has seen Kiwis lose millions of dollars.

Manish Khan handed himself in to police in Hamilton yesterday evening, police said.



He will appear in the Hamilton District Court charged with money laundering.



It comes after two other men were arrested yesterday on money laundering charges. The pair will both appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

Police have since confirmed five people have been arrested this week as part of Operation Deadwood, an ongoing investigation into a sophisticated phone scam which has scammers convince people to hand over their money after claiming to be from Spark and/or the police.



All five arrested are due to appear before the courts on money laundering charges, bringing the total number of people arrested as part of Operation Deadwood so far to 18.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that 13 people - 12 men and one woman - had been arrested and charged since July for the scam.

Police inquiries will continue to identify anyone else who is allegedly involved in money laundering activity.

Police have again reiterated a warning that people should never give out their personal details out to a stranger over the phone. Members of the public have also been reminded that police or any legitimate business would never ask for money to be transferred over the phone.