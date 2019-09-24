More arrests over phone scam that cost Kiwis millions

Police have arrested two more men wanted for money laundering over a sophisticated phone scam that cost New Zealanders millions of dollars.

Police say the men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested today and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on money laundering charges.

Police are still seeking any sightings of Manish Khan, 24, who has a warrant for his arrest for money laundering.

Yesterday, police announced that 12 men and one woman, aged between 21 and 33, have been arrested over the scam.

Their cases are currently being heard in court. The arrests took place in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

It comes after the Auckland City fraud unit launched Operation Deadwood earlier this year after receiving reports of people who had lost tens of thousands of dollars after phone scammers convinced them to hand over money after claiming to be from Spark and/or the police, police said.

Police have received more than 100 reports over the past few months from victims across the country, totalling more than $2.5 million.