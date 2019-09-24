TODAY |

More arrests over phone scam that cost Kiwis millions

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police have arrested two more men wanted for money laundering over a sophisticated phone scam that cost New Zealanders millions of dollars.

Police say the men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested today and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on money laundering charges.

Police are still seeking any sightings of Manish Khan, 24, who has a warrant for his arrest for money laundering.

Yesterday, police announced that 12 men and one woman, aged between 21 and 33, have been arrested over the scam.

Their cases are currently being heard in court. The arrests took place in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

It comes after the Auckland City fraud unit launched Operation Deadwood earlier this year after receiving reports of people who had lost tens of thousands of dollars after phone scammers convinced them to hand over money after claiming to be from Spark and/or the police, police said.

Police have received more than 100 reports over the past few months from victims across the country, totalling more than $2.5 million.

Police ask anyone who has been a victim of this phone scam and has lost money to report it to by contacting your local police station.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman spoke to 1 NEWS today. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
2
University of Canterbury VC says 'no question will be left unanswered' around student's death at campus residence
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
5
Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges a 'turkey' during exchange in Parliament
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former Hawaii police officer pleads guilty after homeless man forced to lick urinal to avoid arrest
03:08

At Gates Foundation event, Ardern calls on other nations to copy NZ's wellbeing Budget

Widow tells Auckland Uber driver who hit and killed her husband: 'I do not hate you'
01:05

'That's not the first time that's happened either' - Jacinda Ardern laughs off earring malfunction