Magnitude 5.4 earthquake causes strong shaking in Hawke's Bay

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has caused strong shaking near Wairoa, Hawke's Bay this evening.

GeoNet reports the quake struck at a depth of 26 kilometres at 6.15pm.

The earthquake was centred 30km east of Wairoa.

People have been taking to social media to report their experiences.

A Facebook user posted they felt the shake in Gisborne: "Lights swaying, dogs barking and ornaments falling over in wall unit. Good old shake."

Just over 3000 people have reported feeling the temblor so far on the GeoNet website.

Earlier today, a shallow 4.7 magnitude quake was felt near Milford Sound.