 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


LIVE: Summer heatwave sizzles with temps unofficially reaching 41C in Hanmer Springs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

NZ is experiencing one of its hottest ever days. Could the mercury top 40 degrees for the first time in over 40 years? Our reporters are in the South Island hot spots.

John McKenzie says it “feels hotter” than the official temperature.
Source: 1 NEWS

2:08pm: The temperature in Alexandra continues to creep up according to the MetService, with it currently sitting at 34.9C. If the last few days are any indication it will certainly continue to rise before the day is done. An official 40C day incoming perhaps?

1:56pm: Some interesting statistics from NIWA.

1:50pm: Amazingly the current recorded low is also in the South Island, with some suburbs in Christchurch's eastern areas only sitting at 18C according to the MetService.

1:42pm: Staff at the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa say they have measured temperatures of 41C in the hot pools, in a non scientific survey.

Lifeguard Roz Poleglas says: "It's unbearable and making everyone feel very sweaty".

Most people are sensibly finding relief in the cold pools, but 1 NEWS spoke to a group who had opted for the 42C pool.

They said: "We're starting to feel a bit weird so we won’t be in here for long!"

1:35pm: The temperature readings are flooding in to the 1 NEWS inbox from Canterbury residents, with this pic showing a reading of nearly 38C coming in from Theresa Larsen on a farm at Waiau, Canterbury.

A reading on a temperature gauge in Waiau, Canterbury.

A reading on a temperature gauge in Waiau, Canterbury.

Source: Theresa Larsen

1:28pm: 1 NEWS reporter John McKenzie says it definitely "feels hotter" than the official temperature of 32C in the Central Otago town of Wedderburn, where some locals have told him they have recorded unofficial temperatures of up to 40C!

1:20pm: Alexandra is edging closer to its predicted high of 37C currently sitting at 33.7C according to the MetService.

1:15pm: Lucky swimmers at Northland's Puwheke Beach have been treated to sharing the waves with a group of playful dolphins for the second time in a few days on Sunday. The marine mammals clearly enjoying the heatwave.

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.
Source: Facebook / Ajay Morris

1.10pm: Today's projected highs for the major towns and cities...

1pm: February 7, 1973 is New Zealand's hottest on record, when Rangiora topped 42.4C. In all, eight of New Zealand's top 10 recorded temperatures were achieved that day, mostly in or around Canterbury.

The North Canterbury region is again being hit with soaring heat today, with a 25% chance of exceeding 40 degrees.

Elsewhere Alexandra is also forecast to hit 36 degrees Celsius.

Source: istock.com

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

00:30
2
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

3

LIVE: Summer heatwave sizzles with temps unofficially reaching 41C in Hanmer Springs

00:22
4
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

01:14
5
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Searing heat today will give way to powerful ex-cyclone later this week with 'a bit of coastal inundation' possible, forecasters say

Jacinda Ardern faced a barrage of questions from the National leader on why charter schools seem headed for closure.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.


LIVE: Summer heatwave sizzles with temps unofficially reaching 41C in Hanmer Springs

Join us on temperature watch as NZ cooks under the summer sun with the hottest spot in North Canterbury.

00:30
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.


00:49
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

Ms Bennett told media today she could "certainly understand those calls for more public funding" for gastric bypass surgery.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.

Jacinda Ardern wanting child poverty bill to 'last beyond' current government as details due for release today

However Bill English is questioning the PM's intentions of a "serious bipartisan effort" on the Child Poverty Reduction Bill.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 