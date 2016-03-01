Ministry of Health says they're planning for 'big challenges' of hotter and hotter NZ summers

The record-breaking heat Kiwis are sweltering under this summer is not forecast to change in coming years, and the new Government has announced they are taking precautions for the unforgiving future.

Associate Minister for Health Julie Anne Genter has today acknowledged global warming is responsible for hotter summers, and a series of health initiatives are in the works to keep Kiwis out of harm.

"Climate change means summer temperatures are expected to rise across both the North and South Island, increasing the risk of heat stress and subtropical diseases," said Ms Genter.

"The Ministry of Health is developing a nationwide Heat Health Plan to help District Health Boards and community service providers prepare for the health impacts of hotter summers.

"We all know intense heat is a big challenge for people already suffering health conditions, especially the elderly, people with disabilities and chronic disease."

According to NIWA, January 2018 is tracking to be the hottest month since records started in 1909.

The mean temperature for January is 19.85C, beating the current record temperature of 19.6C in February 1998, according to NIWA figures.

"While New Zealand and the world are taking action to limit climate change, some temperature rise is now locked in and Government has a responsibility to prepare for that," Ms Genter said.

"Climate change is also likely result in more droughts, wildfires, floods and infectious disease across the country.

"These are potentially big challenges for the health sector and I want to make sure it's ready to tackle them.

"As the hot weather continues my messages to Kiwis is to enjoy it but take care when outside for long periods."