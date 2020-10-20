Labour-Green discussions to conclude next week, Jacinda Ardern says

Jacinda Ardern says any outcome from discussions with the Green Party will be announced next week, with Ministerial positions of the next Government to be revealed the week after that.

Ardern told media today recent talks with the Green Party were "not formal discussions particularly, just talking about what timeline we might work to in the coming days".

She said she was interested "in areas of cooperation where we can use the strengths that exist in their team for the benefit of the Government and all of New Zealand".

"What I am very clear on is that New Zealand has delivered us a mandate to be able to govern."

Labour received 64 seats in the preliminary results of election 2020, enough to govern alone, and the Green Party got 10 (there is still the result of the special vote to be released, making up an estimated 17 per cent of the vote).

"My very clear expectation is that we will conclude those conversations around potential areas of cooperation next week sometime and we would look to announce any outcome of those discussions around that timeframe," Ardern said.

"Then in the following week it's my expectation we would announce Ministerial allocations then move to the more formal allocations swearing-in of a Government."

On whether the next Government would be transformational, Ardern said it was her view "that it's when you make changes that stick, so I am determined to bring New Zealand with us on that".

Ardern was also asked about the numerous New Zealanders who travelled into Melbourne, after arriving in New South Wales.

"The safe travel zone Australia has established really are for them to then roll out, monitor and make sure they are operating on their side.