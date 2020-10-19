TODAY |

Victorian premier says Kiwis arriving into Australian state will not have to quarantine

Source:  AAP

Premier Daniel Andrews says New Zealanders who arrive in Victoria won't have to quarantine, despite the state not being a part of the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement.

Melbourne's Yarra River Source: istock.com

More than 50 Kiwis have travelled on to Melbourne after arriving in Sydney under the arrangement, which began on Friday.

Some have also travelled to Hobart and Perth, where they will be required to undergo 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Andrews has maintained the federal government failed to alert Victoria the New Zealanders were entitled to travel to other parts of the country after flying into Sydney or Darwin.

Hairdressers and some public facilities will reopen and residents can now travel further than 5km from home. Source: Breakfast

He said whether Victorians liked it or not, the state was now a part of the bubble.

"Let's make the best of this and provide all the information that we can to people. That is the only option that we have got," Andrews told reporters today.

He said more New Zealanders would likely be on board 17 flights from Sydney arriving on Monday, but they would not be required to quarantine.

"I'm not going to be quarantining people that came from a low-virus community and we just have to make the best of this," Andrews said.

"If people turn up today on any one of those 17 flights, we will provide them with advice and support and we will make sure that they comply with all the rules as they relate to Victorians."

Victoria recorded four new coronavirus cases and one death on Monday, bringing the state's toll from the virus to 817 and the national figure to 905.

