Kiri Allan to get Emergency Management role back soon: PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MP Kiri Allan will get her Emergency Management portfolio back in a "couple of weeks".

Her comments come as Allan returned to Parliament today after being on a leave of absence since April due to stage three cervical cancer.

A six-centimetre-long tumour was discovered in March, the same day the Emergency Management Minister led the country through a tsunami scare.

Ardern said Allan is "absolutely exceptional" at the role, but described it as a "very demanding, on-call portfolio".

"At any time of day or night, a minister can be called to action ..."

She said it was her intention the portfolio, currently held by Kris Faafoi, would "absolutely" return to Allan.

"As this is the first day back my suggestion to her was that we just hold off on handing that portfolio back over for a good couple of weeks to ensure getting back into the swing of things without having that on-call role on top of everything else."

Ardern reflected it was "fantastic" to have the inspirational Allan return to Parliament.

"To have her just walk back in today to Cabinet and take her seat and just resume the position that she had was a really fantastic moment for everyone."

"Coming back to work there's a real fervent fire in my belly to get back into the mahi," Allan said this morning.

