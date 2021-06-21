East Coast MP Kiri Allan to return to Parliament from tomorrow

East Coast MP Kiri Allan is set to return to Parliament from tomorrow amid her ongoing battle with stage 3 cervical cancer.

The minister, 37, stepped back from her portfolios - including Emergency Management and Conservation — in April following news of her diagnosis.

"I am so grateful for the most incredible support I have received from you all, up and down the country and I’m certain if it wasn’t for the prayers, messages of support, and the most incredible care I received from the health care practitioners during my time of treatment, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today," Allan wrote in a Facebook post.

"My recovery has gone well and my medical team were very pleased with how the treatment went — with some follow up appointments to be had (as is with this journey) — meaning I’m ready now to get back into work."

The Labour minister said she would return to work "gradually," with fellow MP Kris Faafoi retaining the Emergency Management portfolio "for now" while her responsibilities are reassessed.

"I’ll keep this short and sharp for now but thank you. To all of you. I know how much love I’ve received through this process - and now that my body is feeling well, rested and ready, I’m coming back to work to give it my all and I can’t wait to serve alongside my Labour colleagues and friends again."