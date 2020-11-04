TODAY |

Judith Collins joins calls for formal review into Government's handling of Covid-19 crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Judith Collins has suggested the Government wouldn't have wanted a review into its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during the election campaign as they may not have liked what was found out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National leader says the Government wouldn't have wanted to during the election campaign as they wouldn't have liked what is found out. Source: Breakfast

But with the dust now settling on the election and Jacinda Ardern's job as PM secure, now's the time for a review, the Opposition Leader said this morning, echoing calls from epidemiologist Michael Baker. It's not a viewpoint shared by the Health Minister, who said earlier this week that now isn't the time. 

Baker argued that the Government should undertake an inquiry sooner rather than later. Countries like Taiwan have, in his opinion, fared better during the outbreak, and New Zealand should bring on an inquiry into how we can improve our performance.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pandemic is expected to sweep the globe for at least another year, and experts say we should refine out approach. Source: 1 NEWS

Collins spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast after a second managed isolation worker at Christchurch Airport's Sudima contracted the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news yesterday evening, saying they were a close contact of the first health worker who tested positive on Monday.

As they work at a managed isolation facility and are not returnees they are treated as community cases.

"It quite clearly is that there are some things that could change and I think it would be important for the Government right now, now we're not in election-mode, to actually have the review that we've been asking for," Collins told Breakfast.

"I think that some of the things that Dr Shane Reti's suggested are the sorts of things that they need to very clearly being looking at."

She suggested people should have a Covid-19 test before getting on a plane to New Zealand, and that people refusing a day three test in managed isolation should go on a contact register.

"The staff themselves should not be put at unnecessary risk at all and I think the Government needs to take this a bit more seriously, maybe, and not worrying about looking for blame but actually just getting it fixed."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Health Minister says a review will "absolutely" take place, but now is not the time. Source: Breakfast

However, Health Minister Chris Hipkins told Breakfast last week a formal inquiry into the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic would "distract people's attention" from New Zealand's response while we're still under threat from the virus.

He said the Government was reviewing its processes along the way, citing improvements in contact tracing and New Zealand's testing regime.

"No, I think Dr Baker is right on this one. I think it is important to have this look now," Collins said.

"I understand during an election campaign they don't want to have anything coming out that they may not like, but right now is a good time for them to do this.

"We are obviously seeing around the world some of the issues that occur when Covid-19 gets back into the community and it's very important that we take those steps now.

"We certainly found out in August that the testing we were being told was being done wasn't being done on a systematic basis and it is important that people have confidence in the system. 

"Our staff working in the managed isolation and quarantine facilities, they deserve a lot better than saying, 'I think it's working now.' It's actually not OK if they're the ones getting the Covid-19."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Homicide investigation launched in South Auckland after body found in burning car
2
'National senselessness' - Calls for probe into death of Melbourne Cup horse
3
Fair Go: Ordering three chicken thighs at KFC turns into kerfuffle for Whangārei customer
4
Hidden camera installed by concerned granddaughter captures mistreatment at rest home
5
New Zealand has first openly gay deputy PM, first woman as Foreign Affairs Minister
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

The Opportunity Party’s Geoff Simmons steps down as leader, citing family commitments
01:04

Siouxie Wiles says quick detection of second managed isolation Covid-19 case show 'processes are working'
01:53

Millions in government funding given to PNG company that claims to have Covid-19 cure
01:55

Retirement village resident uses lessons from childhood to help end loneliness among elderly