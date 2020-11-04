Judith Collins joins calls for formal review into Government's handling of Covid-19 crisis

Judith Collins has suggested the Government wouldn't have wanted a review into its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during the election campaign as they may not have liked what was found out.

But with the dust now settling on the election and Jacinda Ardern's job as PM secure, now's the time for a review, the Opposition Leader said this morning, echoing calls from epidemiologist Michael Baker. It's not a viewpoint shared by the Health Minister, who said earlier this week that now isn't the time.

Baker argued that the Government should undertake an inquiry sooner rather than later. Countries like Taiwan have, in his opinion, fared better during the outbreak, and New Zealand should bring on an inquiry into how we can improve our performance.

Collins spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast after a second managed isolation worker at Christchurch Airport's Sudima contracted the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news yesterday evening, saying they were a close contact of the first health worker who tested positive on Monday.

As they work at a managed isolation facility and are not returnees they are treated as community cases.

"It quite clearly is that there are some things that could change and I think it would be important for the Government right now, now we're not in election-mode, to actually have the review that we've been asking for," Collins told Breakfast.

"I think that some of the things that Dr Shane Reti's suggested are the sorts of things that they need to very clearly being looking at."

She suggested people should have a Covid-19 test before getting on a plane to New Zealand, and that people refusing a day three test in managed isolation should go on a contact register.

"The staff themselves should not be put at unnecessary risk at all and I think the Government needs to take this a bit more seriously, maybe, and not worrying about looking for blame but actually just getting it fixed."

However, Health Minister Chris Hipkins told Breakfast last week a formal inquiry into the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic would "distract people's attention" from New Zealand's response while we're still under threat from the virus.

He said the Government was reviewing its processes along the way, citing improvements in contact tracing and New Zealand's testing regime.

"No, I think Dr Baker is right on this one. I think it is important to have this look now," Collins said.

"I understand during an election campaign they don't want to have anything coming out that they may not like, but right now is a good time for them to do this.

"We are obviously seeing around the world some of the issues that occur when Covid-19 gets back into the community and it's very important that we take those steps now.

"We certainly found out in August that the testing we were being told was being done wasn't being done on a systematic basis and it is important that people have confidence in the system.