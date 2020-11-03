Second managed isolation worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch

A second managed isolation worker has tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news this evening, saying they are a close contact of the first health worker who tested positive yesterday.

As the person works at the facility and is not a returnee they are treated as a community case.

"Both this case, and the one reported on Monday, came into contact with the international mariners in the course of their duties, including some of the 31 mariners who have tested positive to Covid-19 and who remain in quarantine," the Ministry of Health says in a statement.

"The person is now in isolation at home and transfer is being arranged to a managed isolation facility.

"The initial assessment is that there are only two close contacts of this current case, both household contacts, both are now being tested and both are in isolation at home."

Due to this, the incident is "currently well contained" the Ministry states.

This means a rise in alert levels for Christchurch is not currently being looked at by health officials. Results of genomic sequencing from yesterday's case are expected.

Earlier today four new cases were announced in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

They include a person who arrived from Kabul via Dubai. That person tested positive around day 12.

Another arrived in New Zealand on October 21 from London via Doha and Brisbane. They also tested positive around day 12.

One of the new cases arrived from the United States on October 29 via Sydney. They tested positive around day three.

The final new imported case arrived from the United States via Doha and Brisbane. They tested positive around day three.