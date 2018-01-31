'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

National Party leader Bill English has moved to hose down media speculation this morning of murmurings within the National caucus about possible leadership changes.

1NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says it's long been thought Bill English may choose to step down some time this term.

However with National polling well above 40 per cent, there is no suggestion that his departure is imminent or that he could be forced out.

In a statement Mr English says: "I'm focused on leading National back into government and I'm giving a speech today outlining how we are going to do that, including the party's focus for the year ahead and how we will hold this Government to account."

On TVNZ1's Breakfast today National MP Chris Bishop said that the reports were totally unfounded.

"It's total news to me. Bill English has my 100 per cent support, so does Paula Bennett, they're doing a great job," Mr Bishop said.

"Really tough for National to go from government with a large number of seats, to opposition with a large number of seats.

"It's been a tough transition but they've got the caucus humming and cooking with gas, yeah."

Pushed further on the rumours, Mr Bishop repeated he had heard nothing within his party on any potential leadership change.

"No not at all, they enjoy the full confidence of the caucus and they're doing a great job."