Jacinda Ardern, Bill English to deliver first big speeches of the year today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Bill English are preparing to make their first big speeches of the year.

They'll be setting out their visions for New Zealand, their policies and their plans for the next 12 months.

Mr English is billing his as a state of the nation speech, which he'll be delivering in Wellington early this afternoon.

Ms Ardern is more low key, saying she'll be talking about her government's first 100 days and what's going to happen in the next few months.