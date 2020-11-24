Heavy rain, gales expected for central, lower North Island, parts of South Island

Heavy rain is on the cards for parts of the central and lower North Island, along with the Kaikōura Coast, Marlborough and North Canterbury from today into early next week.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

Strong winds are also expected to hit the lower North Island and upper South Island, which includes the Wairarapa, Wellington, Taranaki, Whanganui, and northern Marlborough.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for the Wairarapa and the Kaikoura Coast. They are in place until 11pm and 6pm Monday respectively.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the hills of the Wairoa District from Monday morning, and the hills and ranges of Central Hawke's Bay and the Tararua District for today.

In the south, a heavy rain watch is in place for Marlborough and North Canterbury into Monday.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for the Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, southern Manawatū and Horowhenua Kapiti Coast.

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Wellington and northern Marlborough into early Tuesday morning.

A strong wind watch in place for Taranaki and Whanganui is from tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday morning.

It comes after the Coromandel and Gisborne region received the bulk of the rain overnight, with 80 millimetres to 100mm recorded, meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

The Bay of Plenty received about 40 to 60mm, while the Waikato got about 45mm.

In Auckland, where the clean-up from a damaging tornado continues in south Auckland, up to 25mm of rain fell overnight.