Auckland tornado: 60 homes uninhabitable, others without power as rain forecast

Civil Defence says more than 1200 homes in the Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe and surrounding areas have been affected by this morning’s tornado, with about 60 of those now "uninhabitable".

They’re now urging people to plan ahead as more heavy rain is expected overnight.

MetService said people should expect clouds to increase overnight, with rain developing. About 18mm of rain is expected to fall between 10pm and 4am. The heaviest period will be between 2am to 3am, where 6.7mm of rain is expected.

Auckland Emergency Management controller Parul Sood said many homes in the area are without power tonight.

“Tonight, we know that lots of people have chosen to stay in their homes and we’re appealing to those who may have damage to their properties to ensure they have an evacuation plan, especially if bad weather forecast for overnight causes any further issues,” she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ Area Commander Geoff Purcell urged people staying at home tonight not to use candles if possible.

“Or, if you have to use them, place [candles] in a holder and keep well clear of anything that can burn – we don’t want any other emergency situations,” he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ will maintain a roving presence overnight in the areas affected by the tornado.

Earlier today, Civil Defence set up a welfare centre for those affected by the tornado.

The centre at Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre on Newbury Street provides support to anyone who is unable to stay with friends and family, or has health and welfare needs, in the wake of this morning’s weather event.

Sood said Auckland Emergency Management received “a small number of requests” from people who needed accommodation by early this evening. The centre will remain open overnight.

“The centre has also received numerous offers of donations. While we thank the community for its generosity, no supplies are needed and we encourage these to be donated to local food bank services,” Sood said.