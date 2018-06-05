TODAY |

H&M to open fourth Auckland store in new Westfield Newmarket mall

Popular clothing store H&M is set to open a fourth store in Newmarket’s Westfield Mall this December.

Recruitment for approximately 50 employees is now underway, the company said in a statement today.

Customers flocked to the mall, which features New Zealand's first Coco Republic furniture store. Source: 1 NEWS

The new store will be set across two levels at the mall, which opened on August 29.

H&M entered the New Zealand market in 2016. Today there are 7 stores nationwide: Sylvia Park, Commercial Bay, and Botany Town Centre in Auckland; The Crossing in Christchurch; Queensgate in Wellington; Tauranga Crossing; and Chartwell Shopping Centre in Hamilton.

The announced eighth store is set to open in Westfield Riccarton on 7 November 2019.

Upon completion, Westfield Newmarket will be home to over 200 stores across four-and-a-half hectares and five levels of retail space.

A H&M store. Source: istock.com
