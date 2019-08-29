Watch: Take a look inside Auckland's newest mall, Westfield Newmarket

A new Westfield shopping mall has opened its doors to eager shoppers in Newmarket, Auckland today.

The opening of stage-one of the complex features 40 stores, including New Zealand's first Coco Republic furninture store and Auckland's first Under Armour clothing store.

Upon completion, Westfield Newmarket will be home to over 200 stores across four-and-a-half hectares and five levels of retail space.

Scentre Group Chief Operating Officer Greg Miles spoke about his company's "world-class retail and social destination".

"What we are delivering here at Westfield Newmarket sets a new benchmark in retail, dining, lifestyle and entertainment in New Zealand," Mr Miles said.

Watch the video above for a first look at the newly opened Westfield Newmarket.