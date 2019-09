Camera footage has captured the moment a funnel cloud formed across the north-west of Auckland today.

The funnel cloud was spotted over Parakai, heading towards Helensville, at around 4pm.

The funnel cloud didn't appear to touch down and there have been no reports of a tornado.

This comes after locals in coastal areas of Gisborne were forced to clean up today following a wet and blustery 48 hours. Large swells and king tides saw some residents evacuate their homes.