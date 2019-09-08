Gisborne residents clean up after blustery 48 hours

Residents in coastal areas of Gisborne are cleaning up after a wet and blustery 48 hours.

Large swells and king tides have caused some evacuations.

David Wilson from the Gisborne District Council said three properties chose to evacuate.

Coastal erosion’s also meant the sea wall’s been washed away. Emergency management crews have been working to build a temporary one.

“The sea’s eaten in about 6-7 metres towards the houses and one house is very at risk as it’s now come within 5 metres of their property,” said Mr Wilson.

Local Wainui beach resident Ronnie Amann sais it’s the price he has to pay for his beachside property.

“I’ve been here 30 years now and things are the same...sand comes and goes and we live with it,” he said.

Elsewhere, more than 10,000 lightening strikes were recorded across the country last night.

The heavy rain watch is now in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty.

A cold snap also saw the Desert Road closed for a short time as well as warnings for all of the South Island’s alpine passes.