Fireworks on sale today but Auckland's volcanic cones will be off-limits

Fire and Emergency New Zealand officials are hoping for a quieter Guy Fawkes Day this year, with fireworks going on sale for three days from today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were a total of 230 call-outs for firework-related issues last year, including two fires on Auckland's volcanic cones, despite fireworks being banned on them since 2014.

As a result, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority will this year close all of Auckland's volcanic cones to the public on Guy Fawkes this year.

Authority chair Paul Majurey said at the time that the fires on Mt Wellington and Mt Eden were "the last straw".

This year in August, the Government released in decision in regard to three petitions which asked for fireworks to be banned for public sale.

The committee ultimately decided against banning fireworks.

The fire service is, as always, urging people buying and using fireworks privately to be cautious and to read the instructions on the packet fully.

Pets should be put inside, a bucket of water should be kept filled and handy, only adults should light fireworks, and they should be lit well away from an obstructions or objects which could catch fire.

National advisor on fire risk Todd O'Donoghue this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast that it's a busy time of year for the fire service, and while firefighters are trained to deal with fireworks-related fires, they'd rather not have to.

"Treat every firework you light off as if it could start a fire," O'Donoghue said.