Public access to Auckland's volcanic cones to be banned on Guy Fawkes due to fires

Members of the public will not be allowed to access any of Auckland's volcanic cones over the Guy Fawkes period in future, with the authority controlling the maunga saying last night's fires were "the last straw".

Fireworks have been banned on all of the maunga since 2014 when the Tūpuna Maunga Authority was established, with clear signage warning members of the public not to bring them or light them.

Despite the warnings, two fires broke out last night on volcanic cones - one on Mount Eden and the other on Mount Wellington - with Fire and Emergency New Zealand saying they were very likely caused by fireworks.

Paul Majurey, Chair of the Authority, said it was "the last straw" and has signalled there will be increased security on the maunga next year.

"Fireworks have been banned on the fourteen Maunga administered by the Authority since it established in 2014 following the landmark Tāmaki Collective Treaty settlement.

"However, since then there have been repeated fires on the maunga at Guy Fawkes as a result of some members of the public who are unable to resist placing personal fun over public safety.

"These fires are serious – they cause significant harm to these iconic taonga and pose a real risk to people and property."

Mr Majurey said security staff had been hired each year to patrol the maunga to spot people attempting to use fireworks.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was also given immediate access via a security gate, which worked well during last night's fire incidents.

"Having tried to work proactively with the public to care for the maunga, sadly last night's fires show more protections are required," Mr Majurey said.