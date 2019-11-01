Fifty years of network news in New Zealand: a look back at the past decade

1 NEWS is looking back at 50 years of TV network news this week, and today we turn to the events of the past 10 years.

Here at home the decade's been dominated by major events in the South Island.

Two large earthquakes hit Christchurch in 2010 and 2011, causing massive damage, with the second quake killing 185 people.

Then, in March of this year, tragedy struck Christchurch again when a gunman livestreamed his rampage on two mosques where 51 people lost their lives.

Also in the South Island, the Pike River Mine accident saw 29 men lose their lives on the 19th of November 2010. The effort to retrieve their bodies is still ongoing.

However, 2011 and 2015 saw brighter news for New Zealand, with the All Blacks winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups.

