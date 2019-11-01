TODAY |

Fifty years of network news in New Zealand: a look back at the past decade

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Natural Disasters
Media

1 NEWS is looking back at 50 years of TV network news this week, and today we turn to the events of the past 10 years.

Here at home the decade's been dominated by major events in the South Island.

Two large earthquakes hit Christchurch in 2010 and 2011, causing massive damage, with the second quake killing 185 people.

Then, in March of this year, tragedy struck Christchurch again when a gunman livestreamed his rampage on two mosques where 51 people lost their lives.

Also in the South Island, the Pike River Mine accident saw 29 men lose their lives on the 19th of November 2010. The effort to retrieve their bodies is still ongoing.

However, 2011 and 2015 saw brighter news for New Zealand, with the All Blacks winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From the first NZ-wide TV news broadcast on November 3 1969, to 9/11, the Christchurch earthquakes and all the major events at home and overseas, 1 NEWS Now begins an in-depth look at how the coverage of news has changed in the past 50 years. Source: 1 NEWS

For more on our news coverage of the last decade, watch the video above.

And take a look at our 50 Years of Network News feature.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first nationwide TV Network News bulletin was on 3 November 1969. We celebrate the 50th anniversary this week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Natural Disasters
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW
2
Hefty prison sentences handed down to drug syndicate smuggling meth from US
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
Ardern hails 'historic moment' for NZ as Zero Carbon Bill passes - 'We are on the right side of history'
5
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Twelve confirmed cases of mumps in Hamilton - most exposed during single night out

Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW
00:19

CCTV suggests doctor murdered Dunedin teen minutes before boyfriend arrived, court told

Counter-terrorism bill quick timeframe 'outrageous' - Amnesty NZ