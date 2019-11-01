The first nationwide TV Network News bulletin in New Zealand was on 3 November 1969. Here we mark the 50th anniversary of that historic moment with a look back at the events and the people who have dominated the past five decades.
Overseas, we travel from the Vietnam War to 9/11 and Princess Diana's death, while at home we revisit Bastion Point, New Zealand's first female Prime Ministers and the Christchurch earthquakes.
Watch a highlights reel above, and come back for our upcoming series in which we'll delve deeper into the way news coverage has changed to reflect our changing world in the past 50 years.