Thirteen-thousand. That's how many inquiries the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment got about the Consumer Guarantees Act last year alone.

There seems to be a lot of questions when it comes to your rights when things go wrong with products.

One of the biggest sticking points is working out how long something should actually last for.

So, here it is - Fair Go's reasonably definitive guide to appliance life spans.