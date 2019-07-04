TODAY |

E.Coli levels being monitored in Lake Taupō after massive sewage spill

E.Coli levels in Lake Taupō are being tested after Tuesday's large sewerage leak, where 800,000 litres of wastewater poured into the lake.

Officials in Hamilton are keeping tabs on the results as the city draws water from the Waikato River, which is linked to Lake Taupo.

Although any waste would be significantly diluted between the two, Hamilton Council has ramped up its monitoring of the river.

No drinking water has been affected so far, but residents are still being reminded to minimise their water use.

Hundreds of thousands of litres of wastewater has flowed into the lake. Source: 1 NEWS

Heavy rain today is expected to hamper recovery efforts as contractors work to repair the damage. It could take weeks.

Hamilton, which draws water from the Waikato River, are watching the results closely. Source: 1 NEWS
