Flow of wastewater into Lake Taupō halted after water main break, permanent repairs to take 'a number of weeks'

A major water main break in Taupō has led to warnings for residents to stay out of the lake and avoid flushing toilets if possible.

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green told 1 NEWS, "seventy per cent of waste water from Taupō headed straight to the lake, unfortunately".

Taupō District Council chief executive Gareth Green spoke to 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

An update this evening from the council states that pumps are being used to stop wastewater flowing into the lake.

People are still advised not to flush their toilets, or use showers if possible and stay out of Lake Taupō.

The council posted warnings to Facebook this afternoon accompanied by a picture of the damage.

"Unfortunately there has been a major water main break on the lake front that has created a large washout into the lake.

Water main damaged in Taupō.

"It is a main pipe that goes under the bridge to Nukuhau and we are getting a number of reports of no water and low pressure," part of the post reads.

There's also a second water main break in Marshall Avenue, Richmond Heights, the council advised just before 6pm.

Washout from broken water main in Lake Taupō. Source: Helicopter Services (BOP) Ltd.

A permanent fix is expected to take a number of weeks.


An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS. Source: Supplied
