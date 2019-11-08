TODAY |

Dunedin fire grows to 16 hectares, firefighters remain at site overnight

Firefighters have remained at the site of a large fire in Dunedin overnight to ensure it doesn't spread.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the blaze that broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin about 11.30am yesterday.

The fire is currently 16 hectares in size with a perimeter of 2 kilometres. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they believed it was contained in that perimeter.

Fire crews are expected to return to the site this morning.

There are no reports of injuries or houses at risk.

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS
