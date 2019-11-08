TODAY |

Ten hectares of pine forest burning north of Dunedin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

Otago Civil Defence has issued a warning after a large fire broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin.

The fire is located near Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, Civil Defence said, and about 10 hectares of pine forest is alight.

Dunedin City Council has closed a reserve in the area and warned people to "stay well away".

Two helicopters have been deployed to fight the fire with monsoon buckets and ground crews are also heading to the area.

Weather conditions in the area are 25 degrees with high winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they first received a call about the fire about 11.30am today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington Zoo 'devastated' after antelope spooked by fireworks dies
2
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
3
Watch as massive 14-bedroom home travels from Palmerston North to Auckland
4
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
5
Hefty prison sentences handed down to drug syndicate smuggling meth from US
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Scientist located two areas of blood staining in room used by man accused of killing Grace Millane
06:12

Oranga Tamariki admits attempted uplift 'wasn’t a good indication of how things should have been done'
00:53

Labour, NZ First attempts to dispel discord over partnership visa policy

Justin Lester's bid for recount in Wellington mayorality race declined