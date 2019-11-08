Ten hectares of pine forest burning north of Dunedin

Otago Civil Defence has issued a warning after a large fire broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin.

The fire is located near Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, Civil Defence said, and about 10 hectares of pine forest is alight.

Dunedin City Council has closed a reserve in the area and warned people to "stay well away".

Two helicopters have been deployed to fight the fire with monsoon buckets and ground crews are also heading to the area.

Weather conditions in the area are 25 degrees with high winds.