Dozens spend night in emergency accommodation following Napier floods

Source:  1 NEWS

Dozens of people spent the night in emergency accommodation, unable to return to their homes in Napier after they were badly damaged in flooding and slips on Monday.

Dozens of people spent the night in emergency accommodation following Monday’s extreme weather. Source: Breakfast

Multi-agency teams are still assessing damaged properties in Napier, with 32 homes now uninhabitable.

As well, Henry Hill Primary School lost six of its 12 classrooms to the floodwaters.

Minister for Emergency Services Kiri Allan yesterday said the Government would support flood-struck Napier with a $100,000 fund.

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan said the money will go into the mayor's relief disaster fund to support welfare of residents. Source: 1 NEWS

She said the needs of those on the ground will continue to be monitored.

"I want to stress how important it is for all of us standing here that the welfare and wellbeing of those that have been impacted is at the forefront of our response.

"People, please, we know and we hear in reports that some people do not know that there is support available to them, there is and the team here is here to provide that support."

She urged anyone needing support to contact 0800 422 923.

Dry weather is forecast in Napier until Monday.

